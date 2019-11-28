New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday night held the first cabinet meeting of the state soon after the oath-taking ceremony and said his government will pay high priority to the farmers of his state. He also said that his government will work to make sure that farmers get the benefits.

The announcement from the new chief minister assumes significance as more than 400 farmers attended the oath-taking ceremony with the objective to highlight their plight.

He also said that the government will not only make announcements but make sure that the money of the schemes reaches the farmers.

“I want to assure the people of the state that we will give a good government. I want to help the farmers in a manner which will make them happy,” he added.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray after first cabinet meeting, in Mumbai: pic.twitter.com/mJ41CzuAtu — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2019

He thanked everyone for their support and cooperation in forming the government and said he is happy to hold the first cabinet meeting of the state.

Making another announcement about a decision that was taken during the meeting, he said his government will reconstruct the Raigad Fort. “In this meeting, I have granted another Rs 20 crores for the project,” he said.

“I am happy to tell you all that the first decision that this cabinet has taken is to approve Rs 20 crores for the development of Raigad Fort which was the capital of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” he added.

Saying that his cabinet will do a reality check of all schemes that have been implemented before, he said his government will take new steps accordingly.