Hours after an Air India aircraft flying to Ukraine to bring home Indians turned back for Delhi after Ukraine said it has closed its airspace amid Russian military operations in its eastern breakaway areas, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Union Minister for Civil Aviation assured that whenever the air-space will open, India will fly the flights again.Also Read - FAA Expands No-Fly Zone, Prohibits US Flights Over Ukraine, Belarus And Western Russia

“Flights were flown for Ukraine earlier. Today also flights were flown to Ukraine but after 3 hours when things started escalating those flights came back. Whenever the air-space will open, we’ll fly the flights again,” Scindia said. Also Read - US Announces Major Sanctions on Russia, Freezes Banks, Tech Imports | Key Takeaways