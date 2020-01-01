New Delhi: Affirming that he wants to steer clear of politics, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday said that he stays ‘very far’ away from politics. “We stay far away from politics, very far. We have to work according to the directions of the Government in power,” he said as he was asked to comment on the accusation that his comments are often politically motivated.

Recently, his comments on Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 have triggered a row as he criticised the arson and violence during the protests and said that “leaders are not those who lead people in inappropriate direction”.

“Leadership is all about leading…Even amongst the crowd you find leaders emerge. But leaders are those who lea people in the right direction. Leaders are not those who lead people in inappropriate directions, as we are witnessing in a large number of universities and college students,” he had said at an event. His comments drew flak as several political leaders questioned his jurisdiction to have commented on this issue.

On being asked about how Army, Navy, Air Force will be synergised, he said, “We will work out something on our own without looking at Western models. One plus one plus one should not be three. It must deliver the results of a five or seven,” he said.

General Bipin Rawat was named the first CDS days before he was scheduled to retire from the post of the Chief of Army on December 31. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced this post in his Independence Day speech.