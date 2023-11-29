Home

‘We Worked As Wonderful Team, India has Best Engineers’: International Tunnelling Expert Arnold Dix On Uttarkashi Rescue Operation

The 41 workers trapped under the collapsed Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarkashi have been rescued successfully. International tunnelling expert Arnold Dix has now praised the team and has said that India has the best engineers.

Arnold Dix, International Tunnelling Expert

New Delhi: The Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand was under-construction when it had collapsed on November 12, 2023. What caught everyone’s attention was that 41 workers were trapped in this tunnel and were finally rescued after a wait of seventeen days, on November 29, 2023. The Uttarkashi Rescue Operation was a tedious one, involving international tunnelling expert Arnold Dix. After the successful evacuation of all 41 workers who were trapped inside Uttarakhand’s Silkyara tunnel for 17 days, International tunnelling expert Arnold Dix, said on Wednesday that though there were multiple challenges in the rescue operation, the combined sense of purpose to save the 41 people weighed out all the challenges. On being asked about the kinds of challenges faced during the rescue operation, Arnold Dix said, “I think it would be better to say, what kind of challenges didn’t we face? And what we didn’t face was a combined sense of purpose to save the 41 people. That’s the challenge we didn’t face. We don’t have that in many places. Everyone knew we were bringing those men home.”

‘We Worked As Wonderful Team, India has Best Engineers’

Speaking about the mantra of success for the operation, the International tunnelling expert said that they stayed calm and knew exactly what they wanted.” We worked as a wonderful team. And when I say a wonderful team, the best engineers here in India, the army, their engineers, the best I’ve ever worked with, all the agencies, the federal authority, the state, all the people, it was just a joy. A joy to be a part of this successful mission,” he said.

Further speaking about his temple visit after the success of the rescue mission, Dix said that he made a promise to God to say thank you for the safe rescue and evacuation of all trapped workers. “If you haven’t noticed, I think we have just witnessed a miracle,” he said.The International tunnelling expert further reacted to the Australian Prime Minister congratulating him and the Indian authorities for the successful rescue operations and said, “Thank you, Mr Prime Minister. But as an Australian, sir, if you’re watching, it’s been my privilege and my pleasure to show that we’re fantastic at not just cricket, I love cricket, but we do other things as well, including tunnel rescue.”

Uttarakhand CM Dhami To Review All Tunnels In State

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami along with Union Minister VK Singh held a press conference.

Addressing the press conference, CM Dhami said “I want to thank everyone related to this rescue operation. PM Modi constantly was enquiring about the operation. Even today he has said that everyone should get the best medical treatment. In the coming time, we will also review all the tunnels in Uttarakhand and the Government of India has done a safety audit so that we do not have to face such situations in future.” “I wish all the labour brothers the best for their bright future,” he added.

PM Modi Praises Bravery Of Workers, Rescuers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday praised the bravery and determination of rescuers involved in the Silkyara tunnel operation, saying that they have given new life to the labourers, who were trapped in the tunnel for the last 16 days, adding that the mission has set an “example of humanity and teamwork”. PM Modi took to X and said “The success of the rescue operation of our labourer brothers in Uttarkashi is making everyone emotional. I want to say to the friends who were trapped in the tunnel that your courage and patience is inspiring everyone. I wish you all well and good health.”

“It is a matter of great satisfaction that after a long wait, these friends of ours will now meet their loved ones. The patience and courage that all these families have shown in this challenging time cannot be appreciated enough, PM Modi added. PM Modi further said that everyone involved in this mission has set an example of humanity and teamwork. “I also salute the spirit of all the people associated with this rescue operation. Their bravery and determination have given new life to our labour brothers. Everyone involved in this mission has set an amazing example of humanity and teamwork,” PM Modi said on X.

(Inputs from ANI)

