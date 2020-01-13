Varanasi: Devotees visiting the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi now have to follow a dress code to enter the sanctum of the premises. To enter the temple and worship the deity, male devotees will have to wear the Indian traditional ‘dhoti-kurta’ while women will have to wear a sari, as per the new rule, decided by the Kashi Vidwat Parishad.

However, those wearing pants, shirts and jeans will not be allowed to offer prayers at the sanctum of the temple and will be asked to worship the deity from a distance. Besides, the devotees will be allowed to enter the sanctum to pay obeisance till 11 AM.

“We are thinking of allowing a ‘sparsh darshan’ at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in morning, in a proper outfit. No decision has been taken yet, discussions are underway. Dhoti will be a proper outfit, and will be provided by nyaas to those not wearing it”, said D Agrawal, Commissioner Varanasi.

The decision to implement dress code inside the temple comes days after the CPWD, a prime construction agency of the Centre, requested the Uttar Pradesh government to entrust it with the construction work of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his letter to the CEO of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, Vishal Singh, Central Public Works Department Director General Prabhakar Singh said the CPWD desired to be part of the ambitious project. The foundation stone for Kashi Vishwanath Corridor had been laid by the prime minister in March last year.

Once the project is completed, Kashi Vishwanath Temple will be accessible to the pilgrims directly from the mythological ghats along the river Ganga, and they will not need to reach the temple through congested serpentine lanes.

(With agency inputs)