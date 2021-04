New Delhi: Pointing out the rapid increase in Covid-19 cases in the capital, Delhi High Court on Wednesday said that wearing masks while driving alone in private vehicle will be mandatory from now on. According to Live Law, the Court said that the mask is like a ‘suraksha kavach’ protecting both the person wearing it and those around, and a car or any other private vehicle will be considered as a ‘public place’. The Court opined that if the vehicle traverses through public places, there may be others who may risk exposure. Also Read - Masks And Ventilation Are Better Measures To Curb The Spread of COVID-19: Study

“Wearing of a mask of a face cover in a vehicle, which may be occupied by either a single person or multiple persons, is… compulsory in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the order further said.

Delhi HC holds that wearing of mask while driving alone in private vehicle is mandatory during COVID-19 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 7, 2021

The order was pronounced by Judge Pratibha M Singh while hearing a case involving fines for not wearing a mask while driving alone. “Even if you are alone in the car, why object to wearing a mask? It is for your own safety,” she said.

“Scientists and international governments advise wearing of a mask. The challenge of the pandemic was enormous and the wearing of face masks is necessary whether a person is vaccinated or not,” the Court added.

The court also said that wearing of masks is encouraged even within the home if there are elderly persons.