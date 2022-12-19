Weather Alert: Cold Wave, Very Dense Fog Predicted In THESE States For Next Few Days

Due to dry north/northwesterly winds from the Himalayas, cold wave conditions are likely to continue in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and north Rajasthan during the next 4-5 days.

Weather Prediction: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday has predicted dense to very dense fog in the states of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh over the next four-five days. The IMD says that some parts of Bihar, West Bengal, and Sikkim may also experience dense fog during the next two days. Cold wave conditions may prevail in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan during the next five days. Minimum temperatures are in the range of 2-4°C over Punjab and adjoining Haryana and north Rajasthan.

WIND WARNING

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely over the Andaman Sea Southeast Bay of Bengal on 19 December. Squally weather with wind speed reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over Southwest Bay of Bengal and along and off the Sri Lanka coast during 19-20 December.