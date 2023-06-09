Home

Weather Alert: Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Biparjoy To Intensify In Next 36 Hrs; IMD Predicts Heavy Rain In THESE States

Cyclone 'Biparjoy' was suggested by Bangladesh. The word 'Biparjoy' holds the meaning of 'disaster' or 'calamity' in Bengali.

Thiruvananthapuram: High tidal waves crash on the shore at the Vizhinjam harbour in Thiruvananthapuram, Thursday, June 8, 2023. An alert has been issued in the view of Cyclone Biparjoy. (PTI Photo) (PTI06_08_2023_000147B)

New Delhi: Cyclone Biparjoy is set to intensify in the next 36 hours and will be heading north-northwestwards in the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a tweet on Friday. It is currently centred about 860km west-southwest of Goa. According to IMD, Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ is likely to remain away from the Indian coast as it moves north-northwestwards.

“Very severe cyclonic storm #Biparjoy over east-central Arabian Sea at 23.30 hrs IST of June 8 over about 840 km west-southwest of Goa, 870 km west-southwest of Mumbai. To intensify further gradually during next 36 hrs and move nearly north-northwestwards in next 2 days,” the IMD said in a tweet.

Very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy over eastcentral Arabian Sea at 2330 hours IST of 08th June, 2023 over about 840 km west-southwest of Goa, 870 km west-southwest of Mumbai. To intensify further gradually during next 36 hours and move nearly north-northwestwards in next 2 days. pic.twitter.com/dx6b3VAEN6 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 8, 2023

Harsh weather and sea conditions due to the storm can take the wind speed to 135-145 kmph gusting to 160 kmph in the next three-four days. The weather office has issued a warning for fishermen not to venture into the sea.

Monsoon Arrives In India

The Southwest Monsoon hit India on Thursday in Kerala, a week after the normal date of June 1, said IMD.

The monsoon is expected to advance to the remaining parts of Kerala, some parts of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and the Northeast in the next 48 hours, IMD further said.

IMD forecast: Rainfall alert for these states

Light/moderate fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds very likely over Kerala, Lakshadweep, South Interior Karnataka; isolated to scattered activity over Coastal & North Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh during next 5 days. Heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 06th, 07th& 10th; Kerala during 06th-10th and South Interior Karnataka on 09th & 10th June. Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over the region during next 5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Manipur on 06th, Manipur & Mizoram on 07th and Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya on 10th June. Light/moderate isolated rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Northwest India on 06th & 07th June. Thundersquall (speed 50-60 kmph) likely over West Rajasthan on 06th & 07th and over East Rajasthan on 06th June. Rainfall/thundershowers were observed today at most places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands; at many places over Uttarakhand, Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep; at a few places over Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan & Muzaffarabad. Heavy rainfall was observed at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

How did Cyclone Biparjoy get its name ?

Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ was suggested by Bangladesh. The word ‘Biparjoy’ holds the meaning of ‘disaster’ or ‘calamity’ in Bengali. The process of naming cyclones follows a rotational system among countries, adhering to specific guidelines that have been established.

