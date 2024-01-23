Home

Weather Alert! Delhi Expereinced No Rainfall In January, IMD Calls It 'Unusual'

Weather Alert! Delhi Expereinced No Rainfall In January, IMD Calls It ‘Unusual’

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department has raised a sign of caution regarding the January rainfall in Delhi. It has said New Delhi has not received rainfall in the first month of the new yea

Delhi Winter IMD Prediction (Representative Image)

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department has raised a sign of caution regarding the January rainfall in Delhi. It has said New Delhi has not received rainfall in the first month of the new year, which is January and has called it unsual as the national capital receives rainfall in January on an average basis. For facts, IMD has stated that, in the last seven years, Delhi saw one to six days of rain in January, where normal rainfall during the January month is 8.1 mm at Safdarjung Observatory. It also said that, however, there has been no rain in the city in January, with only seven days remaining in the month, as per a report by news agency PTI.

IMD Shares Last Year January Rain Data

Last year in January, Delhi received 20.4 mm of rain, more than the normal of 19.1 mm, IMD data showed. In January 2022, the city received 88.2 mm of rain, more than the normal of 21.7 mm.

Before this year, the winter of 2016 saw a deficit in rainfall. Delhi has experienced five cold day conditions and five cold wave conditions in January so far, the highest in the last 13 years, according to IMD data.

The national capital, which recorded 6.9 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, is experiencing cold day conditions and dense fog in the morning and during the night, the weather office said. On January 15, Delhi recorded 3.3 degree Celsius, its lowest minimum temperature this winter.

As North India continues to reel under chilling weather conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday that “cold day to severe cold day” conditions are likely to continue in the region during the next two days and will decrease in intensity thereafter.

Cold Day Conditions To Continue Over North India

The IMD also warned that dense to very dense fog conditions are likely to continue to prevail over North India during the next five days. In its daily bulletin, the weather forecast agency said that “minimum temperatures” are in the range of 3-5 degree Celsius over some parts of east Uttar Pradesh and northwest Uttar Pradesh, 6-10 degree Celsius over many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, south Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, northeast Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Bihar.

“These are below normal by 3-5 degree Celsius over parts of Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, north Haryana, Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh and normal over rest parts of north India. Today, the lowest minimum temperature of 1.5 degree Celsius was reported at Meerut (west Uttar Pradesh),” IMD has predicted.

(With inputs from agencies)

(With inputs from agencies)