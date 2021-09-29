New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department(IMD) on Wednesday issued a weather forecast under which it has predicted the weather for the upcoming week in metropolitan places like Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Mumbai.Also Read - MHT CET 2021: Re-Exam For Students Who Missed It Due to Torrential Rain, New Date to be Announced Soon

Delhi Weather Forecast: As said by the IMD, Delhi is expected to witness light rain on September 30 and October 1. Meanwhile, light rains will intensify on October 2, As a result, heavy thundershowers are likely to occur on October 2 and October 3.

This time, the national capital has witnessed a total of 230.9 mm of rainfall although the normal range for September administered is 112.9mm. Altogether, the capital has witnessed 744mm of rainfall against the normal rainfall amount of 583.1mm. Approximately, the data of the heavy downpour shows an increase of 28 per cent rainfall.

Kolkata Weather Forecast: As predicted by the weather officer, a heavy downpour is likely to occur in parts of Bengal after a low-pressure area is formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal and the adjoining coastal areas of West Bengal by the influence of the cyclonic circulation.

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur in districts such as western Bardhaman, Purulia, and Bankura. However, Regional Met director GK Das said, “Weather is likely to improve in most districts of south Bengal from Thursday.”

The MeT has even issued a yellow alert for Purulia, Howrah, Hooghly, and Burdwan. The fisherman have been advised not to go into the sea till the weather gets stable. The wind speed is expected to be 30-40 kmph and even to reach a maximum of 50kmph over the districts of West Bengal.

Mumbai Weather Forecast: The Indian Meteorological Department(IMD) has said that extremely heavy rains are expected in the next 24 hours in places such as Mumbai, the city Marathwada, and also parts of Konkan. Senior Scientist KS Hosalikar said, “The remnants of Gulab cyclone will continue to have its impact on Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan with few places receiving extremely heavy rainfall. The northern parts of Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra will receive more showers on Wednesday as well.”

Chennai Weather Forecast: Chennai will not receive any rainfall on September 30 as predicted by IMD. However, isolated rainfall will occur in parts of the state Tamil Nadu.