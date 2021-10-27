New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department(IMD) on Wednesday said that a low-pressure area has been formed in South Baty of Benga’s central parts and is likely to move towards the coast of Tamil Nadu in the upcoming days. The IMD Director General, Chennai said that a moderate rainfall is likely to occur over the entire state of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from Oct 29 to Oct 31.Also Read - Weather Update: North India, including Delhi to Shiver At 12 Degrees Next Week, Warns IMD

In the weather bulletin issued on Wednesday(Oct 27), the principal weather agency said, "Under the influence of thr cyclonic circulation over the Southeast and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal, a low pressure area has formed over central parts of South Bay of Bengal."

It further added, "It is likely to move westwards during next three days." According to other regional weather departments, the rainfall occurred at several places over Karnataka whereas a few places recorded rainfall over south interior Karnataka. The rainfall was reported at the isolated places over Tamil Nadu, and Yanam.

The Regional Department issues weather forecast till Nov 1

Weather Prediction for Oct 27: Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Mayiladuthurai, and Nagapattinam districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal, Kerala, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Weather Prediction for Oct 28: Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Mayiladuthurai, and Nagapattinam districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal, Kerala, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Weather Prediction for Oct 29: Scattered heavy rain with isolated very heavy rain is likely to occur over districts of Coastal Tamilnadu, South Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Heavy rain is also likely to occur at isolated places over Kerala and Rayalaseema.

Weather Prediction for Oct 30: Scattered heavy rain with isolated very heavy rain is likely to occur over districts of coastal and South Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Heavy rain is also likely to occur at isolated places over Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka, and Rayalaseema.

Weather Prediction for Oct 31: Scattered heavy rain with isolated very heavy rain is likely to occur over districts of Coastal Tamil Nadu, South Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

Weather Prediction for Nov 1: Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Pudukkottai, Virudhunagar, Sivagangai, Thenkasi, Ramanathapuram, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Kanyakumari.