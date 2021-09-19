New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday that a low-pressure area lies over central parts of east Rajasthan & adjoining West Madhya Pradesh and a cyclonic circulation lies over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of North Odisha-West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts.Also Read - Monsoon Mayhem in UP Kills 38 People in Two Days, More Heavy Rains Likely

Isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely over Odisha & Gangetic West Bengal to continue till Monday while isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is likely to continue over east Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat till September 23. Also Read - IMD Predicts Heavy Rain In 5 States On Thursday, Sounds Orange Alert For Delhi | Deets Inside

As a consequence, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh in the next 4-5 days, the IMD said adding, isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over east Rajasthan on Monday; over Gujarat region on Monday and Tuesday. It will continue over Saurashtra & Kutch areas till September 23.

The IMD further added that scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is very likely over Uttarakhand from Monday till September 23 while fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal on Monday.

