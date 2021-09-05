New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department(IMD) on Sunday said that several parts over south, west and north India are expected to experience heavy rainfall during the next three days with the revival of the Southwest Monsoon. During the three-day period, the rainfall activity with fairly widespread and isolated heavy to very heavy rains is very likely to be over Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala and reduce in intensity and distribution thereafter.Also Read - Breathtaking Monsoon As Captured Through The Lens of Western Railways | Photos

Under the influence of the west-northwestward movement of a likely low-pressure area or its remnant cyclonic circulation, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rains are very likely over south Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Vidarbha, and south Chhattisgarh from September 5-7.

North Marathawada, north-madhya Maharashtra, north Konkan, Gujarat Region is likely to receive rainfall during September 7-9. Isolated extremely heavy falls are likely over north Konkan during September 7-8, central Maharashtra and Gujarat Region on September 8, and Telangana on September 7. The rainfall pattern is very likely to increase with scattered to fairly widespread rains over most parts of northwest India with isolated heavy falls over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north Punjab, and Jammu region, and east Rajasthan from September 7-9.

After recording deficient rainfall in August, the IMD has predicted above-normal precipitation in September. The rainfall deficit until August 31 was nine per cent. The deficiency until September 5 was nine per cent. While issuing its forecast for September, Mrutunjay Mohapatra, IMD Director on Wednesday said that the shortfall recorded during August is likely to be compensated with excess rainfall in the current month.

(With Inputs from PTI)