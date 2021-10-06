Chennai: According to the prediction made by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday, Chennai and its neighbouring districts are going to witness moderate to heavy rains till Friday. Heavy rains lashed Chennai throughout Tuesday.Also Read - Weather Alert: THESE Two Cities of West Bengal Receive Historic Rainfall, Downpour To Continue, Says IMD

Meanwhile, the IMD predicted rains in the city and surrounding districts like Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram most of this week. As Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu see voting in the first phase of rural local body polls on Wednesday, the heavy rains have already caused water-logging in several parts of these districts. Also Read - Rains Lash Several Districts of Telangana, IMD Issues Red Alert For THESE Districts

On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu districts such as Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur recorded over 100 mm of rainfall. As much as 31 mm of rainfall was recorded at the Meenambakkam station and 41 mm at the Nungambakkam station. According to the Met Department officials, the rain that lashed the city is an announcement of the northeast monsoon and that the rains would continue during the season. Also Read - Cyclone Gulab: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Odisha, Andhra Pradesh

In the past week also, Chennai and surrounding areas had recorded rains but it was mainly confined to evening and night spells but on Tuesday there was a heavy downpour and weathermen have predicted that the northeast monsoon has commenced in Chennai and districts surrounding which includes Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu. All three districts have received heavy rains on Tuesday and in some parts of these districts, rains are continuing.

(With Inputs From IANS)