New Delhi: India Meteorological Department(IMD) on Sunday in its forecast bulletin said that a cyclonic circulation lies over the north Andaman Sea and neighbourhood and extends up to the mid-tropospheric level. The weather forecasting organization further added that under the cyclonic influence, a low-pressure area is very likely to form over the same region during the next 36 hours. It is likely to become more marked and move west northwestwards towards south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts during subsequent 4-5 days. Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated thundersquall (wind speed 50-60 kmph) and heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during the next 4-5 days.

A list of the weather predictions for the next 4-5 days has been given below

10 October 2021

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Madhya Maharashtra, Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty wind (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Lightning is likely to occur at isolated places over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, south Gujarat state, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Squally weather (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) is very likely over the East-central Arabian sea and along and off the south Gujarat coast. A strong wind (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) over the Andaman Sea and South Bay of Bengal and Gulf of Mannar. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

11 October 2021

Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Kerala and Mahe; heavy rainfall at isolated places over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and with lightning at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, south Gujarat Region, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Strong wind (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely over Andaman Sea and South Bay of Bengal and Gulf of Mannar. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

12 October 2021

Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Kerala and Mahe; heavy rainfall at isolated places over Konkan and Goa, Karnataka, Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and Squall (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and with lightning at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Strong wind (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

13 October 2021

Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Kerala and Mahe; heavy rainfall at isolated places over Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and Squall (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and with lightning at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Strong wind (wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph) likely over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal; (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) over Andaman Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

14 October 2021

Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Kerala and Mahe; heavy rainfall at isolated places over Odisha, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and Squall (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and with lightning at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Strong wind (wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph) likely over East-central Bay of Bengal; (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) over Andaman Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.