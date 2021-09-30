Kolkata: In spite of the torrential rain moving towards the states of Jharkhand and Bihar, the weather office on Thursday said that the two cities of West Bengal have received the highest rainfall in history. In the last 24 hours, Asansol and Bankura have received the highest rainfall, the IMD added.Also Read - Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Predicted In Delhi, Kolkata on Sept 30; Check Details For Your City

The weather office has said that enhanced rainfall activity is, however, likely to continue over the districts of south Bengal till Friday morning. Asansol in West Burdwan recorded 434.5 mm rainfall in 24 hours till Thursday morning, while Bankura, the headquarter town of Bankura district, recorded 354.3 mm rain during the period, it said in a bulletin. Also Read - MHT CET 2021: Re-Exam For Students Who Missed It Due to Torrential Rain, New Date to be Announced Soon

“These are the historical highest 24 hours rainfall recorded so far in Asansol and Bankura,” the weather office said. The previous highest for Asansol was 192 mm on July 27, 2018, and for Bankura, the recorded maximum rainfall was 292.4 mm on June 22, 1922. Also Read - Kolkata Rains: 2 Dead Including 3-Year-Old Girl As Building Collapses Due To Heavy Downpour

The low pressure, which has been causing heavy downpour in south Bengal districts since Tuesday, lay over north Jharkhand and adjoining Bihar on Thursday afternoon. Rain or thundershower with lightning is likely to continue over the districts of south Bengal, the weather office said while holding out a ray of hope for better weather from Friday.

The bulletin added that heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places in West Burdwan and Birbhum districts, while heavy rain is likely at certain places in Bankura and Purulia districts till Friday morning. The other places that recorded heavy rain during the period are Durgapur (200 mm), Purulia (170 mm), Kangsabati (140 mm), and Phulberia (110 mm), the weather office said.

Kolkata received 21.7 mm rainfall during the period, it said. The north Bengal districts of Alipurduar, Coochbehar, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, and South and North Dinajpur are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Saturday and Sunday, it said.

(With Inputs from PTI)