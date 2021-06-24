New Delhi: Delhi and neighboring areas including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab are likely to witness thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds with speed up to 30-40 kmph on Thursday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), similar weather conditions are likely to prevail at isolated places over Rajasthan, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad. Also Read - Monsoon Likely to Reach Delhi in 48 Hours; Rain, Thunderstorm in Many Parts of NCR Expected Today: IMD

Similar weather conditions are also expected over Andaman and Nicobar Islands where gusty wind blow with speed up to 40-50 kmph is very likely at isolated places.

Thunderstorm with lightning is also expected at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, later in the day on Thursday.

Besides, heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over east Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam and Meghalaya, said National Weather Forecasting Centre of IMD.

Strong winds up to the speed of 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is very likely over Southwest and West-central Arabian Sea.

The IMD also predicted squally weather bringing winds with speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph over West central Bay of Bengal along and off Andhra Pradesh coast and warned that fishermen should not venture into the sea.

The weather office also announced that there will be “no significant change in temperatures over the country during next five days”.

For the next two days, the IMD said, there is possibility of fairly widespread rainfall over most parts of Northeast, East India, Telangana and Islands; scattered to fairly widespread rainfall along the west coast and isolated to scattered rainfall likely over parts of Western Himalayan Region, East Uttar Pradesh, Central, West India and remaining parts of peninsular India.

“Subdued rainfall or weak monsoon spell over Central, peninsular and northwest India and increase in rainfall activity over northeast India,” said the IMD.

(With IANS inputs)