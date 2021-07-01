New Delhi: For Delhiites, the scorching summer heat has just begun. A ‘severe heat wave’ condition with the mercury above 40 degrees everyday is expected to continue for the next six-seven days in the national capital, Haryana and west Rajasthan, as the northern belt awaits a delayed monsoon. Also Read - Delhi Weather Update: Mercury Touches 42 Degree Celsius, IMD Predicts Rain On July 2, 3

"Heat wave condition at few places with severe heatwave condition at isolated places in Delhi, Haryana and West Rajasthan," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, adding that lack of rainfall and hot winds blowing from Rajasthan was behind the severe weather condition.

The maximum temperature in Delhi will hover around 42 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the weather department said. Partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thunder development and heatwave conditions are expected at isolated places in the city, it added.

This comes a day after a ‘severe heat wave’ gripped the capital city with the temperature touching 43.5 degrees Celsius, seven notches above the normal and the highest this year. The minimum temperature on Wednesday was 28 degrees Celsius, while the lowest temperature registered this morning was 31.7 degrees, also four notches above normal.

However, some respite is expected by Friday in the form of dust storms or thunderstorm, the IMD said. However, there is no rain in sight for the coming days.

“Prevailing meteorological conditions, large scale atmospheric features and the forecast wind pattern by dynamical models suggest that no favourable conditions are likely to develop for further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of Delhi, Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab during the next one week,” said the National Weather Forecasting Centre of IMD.

The air quality, too, deteriorated to ‘poor’ category on Thursday morning. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7 AM stood at 265.

Meanwhile, subdued rainfall activity is very likely to continue to prevail over Northwest, Central and Western parts of Peninsular India for this week. Under the influence of strong moist southwesterly winds at lower tropospheric levels from the Bay of Bengal to northeast and adjoining east India, there is a possibility of fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall over Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim and Northeastern states during the next 6-7 days.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram. Tripura during the next three days.

Due to the strengthening of moist easterly winds along with the northern Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand from Thursday, there is a possibility of enhanced rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls over East Uttar Pradesh during next five days.