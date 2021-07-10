Weather Alert Today: Good news for Delhiites! The sultry heat is set to go away as rains are expected to hit the national capital in the next 24 hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday forecasted that the southwest monsoon, which has been delayed by several days, will finally cover parts of Punjab, Delhi and Haryana within a day’s time.Also Read - Delhi Weather Alert: National Capital May Get Relief From Scorching Heat as Rains in Forecast For Today

Cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers will hit Delhi on Sunday, the weather department has said. The maximum temperature in the city today settled at 39.8 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature was 28.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

Relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 47 per cent, the Met said.

“The easterly winds have made conditions favourable for the advancement of the southwest monsoon and it is likely to cover parts of north India, including Delhi, Haryana and Punjab, in a day,” the IMD said in its forecast.

“Hence, the conditions continue to remain favourable for further advancement of southwest monsoon over Delhi, remaining parts of west Uttar Pradesh and some more parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan during the next 24 hours,” it added.

This will be the most-delayed monsoon in Delhi in the last 15 years. In 2002, Delhi had received its first monsoonal showers on July 19. The most delayed monsoon arrival in the city was recorded in 1987 on July 26, said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the IMD’s regional forecasting centre.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that Delhi’s hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7.05 pm was ‘satisfactory’ at 96. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

With PTI inputs