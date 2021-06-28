New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert predicting heavy rains across several states in the sub-Himalayan and Northeastern regions. According to the latest weather forecast by IMD, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya and the entire northeastern belt will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next five days till July 1 due to the influence of strong southwesterly winds. Also Read - Heavy Rains, Strong Winds Lash Parts of Delhi; Monsoon Delayed by Another Week

"Isolated extremely falls also likely over Assam and Meghalaya during 28th-30th and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on 30th June and 1st July, 2021," the IMD tweeted on Sunday.

Besides, the Met department has predicted rains due to moist easterly winds picking up strength in the Himalayan foothills of Bihar, north Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on July 1 and July 2.

“The trough at mean sea level from East Uttar Pradesh to northwest Bay of Bengal now runs from north-west Uttar Pradesh to northwest Bay of Bengal across East Uttar Pradesh, south Jharkhand and north Odisha,” IMD said.

Weather Forecast: List of states/regions where IMD has predicted rains this week

West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya during the next 5 days

Arunachal Pradesh on June 27-28

Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on June 30 and July 1

North Bihar, North UP and Uttarakhand July 1-2

Apart from these regions, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive strong surface winds on June 30 and July 1, while moderate thunderstorms accompanied by frequent cloud to ground lightning are expected over parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh in 24 hours.

However, the IMD has said that no favourable conditions for further advance of monsoon are likely to develop over Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan and Punjab for this week.