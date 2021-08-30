Pithoragarh: At least four bodies have been recovered, including that of three children, so far by the Uttarakhand Police and State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) after incessant rainfall due to a cloudburst caused severe damages in Jumma village under Dharchula area of Pithoragarh district, some 600 km away from state capital Dehradun.Also Read - Two Killed, Three Houses Collapse in Uttarakhand's Dharchula After Heavy Rains

According to eyewitnesses, several houses were damaged in the sludge that spilt all over after the rainfall. The locals have also been helping the rescue forces to save those trapped in the debris.

"The bodies of 4 persons including 3 children have been recovered so far by local police and SDRF teams who rushed to the spot immediately after heavy rains in Village Jumma under Dharchula area of Pithoragarh district. Search, relief and rescue operations are underway.," the Uttarakhand Police tweeted.

SSB jawans were the first to reach the spot and launch search and rescue operations, Pithoragarh District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan told news agency PTI. A helipad has been erected in the affected area, a control room set up there and a medical team sent to the village to treat the injured, he said.

“The casualties could be higher as the affected village is on the top of a hill,” Chauhan added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke to the Pithoragarh district magistrate to find out the extent of damage caused by heavy rains in Jumma village. He asked Chauhan to offer all possible help to the affected people.

The district magistrate held a meeting with officials at the district emergency centre to discuss measures to transport relief material to villagers.

“We have made an aerial survey of the village by a helicopter and sent SDRF and NDRF teams, along with police and revenue teams, to the village to run relief and rescue operations on a war footing,” the district magistrate said.