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Weather changes suddenly in Delhi-NCR; Heavy rain lashes national capital; Yellow Alert issued

Weather changes suddenly in Delhi-NCR; Heavy rain lashes national capital; Yellow Alert issued

Amidst the prevailing heat, the skies over the national capital suddenly became overcast.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'Yellow Alert' for the national capital. (File)

New Delhi: The weather took a sudden turn on Friday, 17 April 2026, in the national capital, Delhi, and its surrounding areas, the NCR. The Meteorological Department has also issued a ‘Yellow Alert’ for rain in Delhi. Delhi-NCR could witness rain accompanied by thunder in the next few hours. Amidst the prevailing heat, the skies over the national capital suddenly became overcast. According to the news agency PTI, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘Yellow Alert’ for the national capital, forecasting the possibility of light rain accompanied by thunder. According to the Meteorological Department, light rain accompanied by thunder may occur in some parts of the city later in the day.

What Did the Meteorological Department Say?

The IMD reported that the city recorded a minimum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius—the highest so far this season—while the maximum temperature is expected to reach approximately 39 degrees Celsius. Explaining the current conditions, meteorologists stated that the overcast skies are a result of a cyclonic circulation that has developed over western Rajasthan and Pakistan. They added, “Dust particles from these regions are drifting towards Delhi-NCR, leading to a layer of dust in the air and a subsequent decline in air quality.”

Impact of Rainfall in Rajasthan

According to experts, light rain accompanied by thunder occurred on Thursday in several areas of Rajasthan, including Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu, and Bikaner. Experts suggest that the impact of this very weather activity is now being felt in Delhi’s weather as well. Citing Mahesh Palawat of Skymet, the news agency PTI reported, “Over the next 2 to 3 days, temperatures in Delhi-NCR and Northwest India are expected to rise further, potentially reaching 41 to 42 degrees Celsius and possibly triggering heatwave conditions in some regions.”

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