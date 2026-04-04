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Weather Forecast April 5: Heavy rainfall alert issued for 11 states, including Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana; Snowfall in Himachal

Weather Forecast April 5: Heavy rainfall alert issued for 11 states, including Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana; Snowfall in Himachal

Even in April, snowfall continues on the high mountain ranges of Himachal Pradesh.

Atal Tunnel has been closed due to heavy snowfall near the Rohtang Pass.

New Delhi: The northern and western states of the country are experiencing rain, hailstorms, and snowfall. Following snowfall on Saturday, 04 April 2026, the entire region of Kedarnath has turned white, and the Atal Tunnel has been closed due to heavy snowfall near the Rohtang Pass.

Snowfall and Hailstorms

Meanwhile, snowfall continues on the high mountain ranges of Lahaul-Spiti. In Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh, light rain accompanied by strong winds was also reported on Saturday.

In Rajasthan, heavy hailstorms lashed the desert districts of Jaisalmer and Bikaner on Friday. In the Ajmer-Beawar region, strong winds caused trees to topple and tin sheds to be blown away. Similar weather conditions are forecast for the next three days.

In Uttar Pradesh, five people lost their lives due to lightning strikes at various locations across the state. A heavy rain alert has been issued for 11 states—including Delhi and Punjab—for Saturday.

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Weather Forecast for the Next Two Days

On April 5 and 6, rain is likely in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Bihar, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. Hailstorms are anticipated in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. Lightning strikes are possible in Tamil Nadu.

Weather Update for Other States

Madhya Pradesh: Alert for Storms and Rain in 45 Districts, Including Bhopal and Gwalior. The Meteorological Department has forecast strong winds and rainfall in 45 districts—including Bhopal and Gwalior—over the next 24 hours.

Rajasthan: A heavy rain alert has been issued for over 25 districts in Rajasthan. On Friday, hailstorms were also reported in Bikaner, Sri Ganganagar, and Jaisalmer.

Uttar Pradesh: An alert for hailstorms has been issued for 35 districts today, including Lucknow and Kanpur. Additionally, there is a possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by gusting winds up to 60 km/h and rainfall in 55 districts.

Punjab: The weather in Punjab has undergone a change over the past two days. Intermittent rainfall has led to cooler weather conditions. A drop of 5.4 degrees in temperature has been recorded. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for thunderstorms and squalls for today as well.

Himachal Pradesh: Even in April, snowfall continues on the high mountain ranges of Himachal Pradesh. Last night, snow fell in the vicinity of the Atal Tunnel, Darcha, Rohtang Pass, Shinku La Pass, and the Spiti Valley. An ‘Orange Alert’ for hailstorms and thunderstorms has been issued for the districts of Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla for Saturday.

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