Weather Forecast for August 10: Rain and thunderstorm alert for these states; prediction for Delhi-NCR

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that spells of rain and storms could intensify in several parts of the country over the next 12 hours. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning strikes is expected in many states.

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New Delhi: The weather across the country is set to take a turn. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that spells of rain and storms could intensify in several parts of the country over the next 12 hours. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning strikes is expected in many states. In hilly regions, continuous rain poses a persistent risk of landslides and flash floods. Let’s take a look at what the weather will be like across the country tomorrow, Monday (August 10).

Weather in Delhi Tomorrow

Delhi may experience rain accompanied by strong winds blowing at speeds of 40 to 50 km/h tomorrow. Thunderstorms and rain are likely in several areas. The capital’s maximum temperature is expected to hover around 34°C, with a minimum of 25°C.

Rain and Storms in UP Tomorrow

Rain and storms are likely in the UP districts of Meerut, Hapur, Noida, Mathura, Agra, Aligarh, Bulandshahr, Jhansi, Etawah, Kanpur, Mirzapur, Ghazipur, Ballia, Banda, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, and Deoria. Wind speeds could reach 55 to 60 km/h in some areas.

Intense Rain in Bihar and Jharkhand

An alert for heavy rain and storms has been issued for several districts in Bihar, including Gaya, Champaran, Nawada, Banka, Munger, Patna, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Purnia, Kishanganj, Katihar, Saharsa, and Supaul. Meanwhile, strong winds accompanied by rain are expected in the Jharkhand districts of Ranchi, Ramgarh, Bokaro, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Palamu, Khunti, and Dumka.

Weather Forecast for Madhya Pradesh Tomorrow

Strong winds accompanied by rain are likely in the Madhya Pradesh districts of Vidisha, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Balaghat, Rewa, Indore, Bhopal, Katni, Damoh, Panna, Tikamgarh, Jabalpur, Seoni, Bhind, and Chhatarpur. Tomorrow, Bhopal is expected to see a maximum temperature of 28°C and a minimum of 24°C.

Weather to Change in Rajasthan and Punjab

Heavy rain is likely in the Punjab districts of Hoshiarpur, Bathinda, Kapurthala, Mohali, Patiala, Sangrur, Barnala, Amritsar, and Chandigarh. Alerts for heavy rain and storms have also been issued for the Rajasthan districts of Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Churu, Kota, Jalore, Bharatpur, Ajmer, Udaipur, Jaisalmer, Jaipur, Tonk, Dausa, and Alwar.

Likelihood of Heavy Rain in Hill States

Heavy rain is expected in the Uttarakhand districts of Bageshwar, Rudraprayag, Nainital, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Pithoragarh, Almora, and Pauri Garhwal. Moderate to heavy rainfall is likely in the Himachal Pradesh districts of Kangra, Sirmaur, Shimla, Mandi, Chamba, Kullu, and Solan. There is a risk of heavy rain and storms in the Jammu & Kashmir districts of Poonch, Mirpur, Kulgam, Jammu, Kathua, Shopian, Doda, Rajouri, Kishtwar, and Anantnag.