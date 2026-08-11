Weather Forecast for August 12: IMD alert for heavy rainfall, storms, and high-speed winds across 19 states

According to the Meteorological Department's forecast, a warning for heavy rain and storms has been issued for Delhi on August 12. Wind speeds are expected to reach 30 to 40 km/h during this period. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in Delhi tomorrow is expected to reach 36°C, while the minimum temperature is likely to be around 29°C.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/weather-forecast-august-12-imd-alert-heavy-rainfall-storms-high-speed-winds-across-19-states-uttar-pradesh-delhi-bihar-uttarakhand-himachal-pradesh-punjab-jammu-kashmir-west-bengal-8498892/ Copy

(File image)

New Delhi: Amidst the aggressive impact of the monsoon across the country, the Meteorological Department has once again issued an alarming alert. According to the forecast, warnings for heavy rain and storms have been issued for 19 states for tomorrow, August 12. Stormy winds reaching speeds of 90 km/h are expected during this period. Landslide warnings have been issued for hilly states. Meanwhile, severe lightning activity is likely in the eastern states.

Additionally, heavy rainfall is expected in the Western Himalayan regions. Fishermen and farmers have been advised to exercise caution. A cyclonic circulation persists over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas. A low-pressure area over northeastern Madhya Pradesh and adjacent Chhattisgarh is also likely to trigger heavy rainfall. Let us now look at the weather conditions expected in other states across the country tomorrow, August 12, along with district-wise rainfall update.

Rain and Storm Warning for 19 States

According to the Meteorological Department, warnings for heavy rain and storms have been issued for 19 states: UP, Delhi, Bihar, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala. Winds reaching speeds of 90 km/h are expected. Heavy rainfall is likely to cause the most significant disruptions in the western states.

Weather forecast for Delhi tomorrow

According to the Meteorological Department’s forecast, a warning for heavy rain and storms has been issued for Delhi on August 12. Wind speeds are expected to reach 30 to 40 km/h during this period. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in Delhi tomorrow is expected to reach 36°C, while the minimum temperature is likely to be around 29°C.

Weather forecast for UP tomorrow

Alerts for heavy rain and storms have been issued for Meerut, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Aligarh, Agra, Mathura, Kanpur, Bahraich, Balrampur, Ambedkar Nagar, Varanasi, Chandauli, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Shahjahanpur, Rampur, Unnao, Prayagraj, Deoria, and Gorakhpur. Stormy winds blowing at speeds of 70 to 80 km/h are expected. Meanwhile, in Lucknow, the maximum temperature tomorrow is expected to reach 36°C, with a minimum of 29°C.

Weather forecast for Bihar tomorrow

Warnings for heavy rain and storms have been issued for Gaya, Patna, West Champaran, East Champaran, Siwan, Rohtas, Aurangabad, Buxar, Saran, Bhojpur, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Samastipur, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Purnia, Kishanganj, Katihar, Araria, Begusarai, and Bhagalpur. Strong winds blowing at speeds of 60 to 70 km/h are likely during this period. Meanwhile, in Patna, the maximum temperature tomorrow is expected to reach 36°C, while the minimum temperature will be around 29°C.

Weather forecast for Jharkhand tomorrow

Warnings for heavy rain and storms have been issued for Palamu, Latehar, Gumla, Garhwa, Simdega, Ranchi, West Singhbhum, Bokaro, Dhanbad, Giridih, Sahibganj, Ramgarh, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, and Chatra. Stormy winds reaching speeds of 70 km/h are expected during this period. In Ranchi, the maximum temperature tomorrow will be 31°C, and the minimum will be 24°C.

Weather forecast for Uttarakhand tomorrow

Warnings for heavy rain and storms have been issued for Nainital, Dehradun, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Almora, Bageshwar, and Champawat. Stormy winds reaching speeds of 60 km/h are expected. In Dehradun, the maximum temperature tomorrow will be 33°C, and the minimum will be 26°C.

Weather forecast for Himachal tomorrow

Alerts for heavy rain and storms have been issued for Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Solan, Bilaspur, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, and Sirmaur. Strong wind gusts reaching speeds of 60–65 km/h are expected. In Manali, the maximum temperature tomorrow will reach 17°C, and the minimum will be 12°C.

Weather forecast for Jammu & Kashmir tomorrow

Warnings for heavy rain and storms have been issued for Poonch, Rajouri, Anantnag, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Doda, Kathua, and Samba. Strong winds reaching speeds of 40–50 km/h are expected during this period. Meanwhile, in Srinagar, the maximum temperature tomorrow will be 31 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will be 20 degrees Celsius.

Weather forecast for West Bengal tomorrow

Alerts for heavy rain and thunderstorms have been issued for West Medinipur, Purba Medinipur, Howrah, Darjeeling, Nadia, Kolkata, Alipurduar, Birbhum, and Kalimpong. Strong wind gusts reaching speeds of 55–60 km/h are expected during this period. In Kolkata, the maximum temperature tomorrow is expected to be 32°C, with a minimum of 27°C.

Weather forecast for Punjab tomorrow

Warnings for heavy rain and thunderstorms have been issued for Ludhiana, Pathankot, Barnala, Chandigarh, Jalandhar, Patiala, and Gurdaspur. Strong winds blowing at 50–55 km/h are expected.

Weather forecast for Rajasthan tomorrow

Alerts for heavy rain and thunderstorms have been issued for Bundi, Chittorgarh, Bhilwara, Tonk, Sawai Madhopur, Baran, Kota, Pali, Bikaner, Udaipur, Jaipur, Ajmer, and Bharatpur. Strong winds/storms reaching speeds of 60–70 km/h are expected. In Jaipur, the maximum temperature tomorrow (August 12) is expected to reach 33°C, with a minimum of 26°C.

Weather forecast for Madhya Pradesh tomorrow

Warnings for heavy rain and thunderstorms have been issued for Panna, Narsinghpur, Dewas, Hoshangabad, Bhopal, Indore, Khandwa, Guna, Morena, Sheopur, Ujjain, Vidisha, Ashoknagar, Neemuch, Umaria, Chhindwara, and Katni. Strong wind gusts reaching speeds of 50 km/h are likely during this period. Meanwhile, in Bhopal, the maximum temperature tomorrow will be 28 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will be 24 degrees Celsius.