Weather forecast for August 16: Heavy rain, storms, and high-speed winds for 16 states tomorrow; IMD update

According to the Meteorological Department's forecast, a warning for heavy rain and storms has been issued for Delhi tomorrow, August 16. Strong wind gusts reaching speeds of 40 to 50 km/h are likely during this period. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in Delhi tomorrow is expected to be 34°C, and the minimum temperature 28°C.

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New Delhi: Amidst the vigorous pace of the monsoon across the country, the Meteorological Department has issued an alarming warning. According to the department, heavy rain and storms are predicted for tomorrow, August 16, across 16 states. An alert has been issued for strong winds reaching speeds of 80 km/h. Additionally, some states may witness severe lightning activity. Landslide warnings have been issued for hilly states, and travel is advised against during this period. Furthermore, stormy winds could cause large trees in densely forested areas to topple onto roads. Hailstorms are also predicted in several North Indian states.

Meanwhile, states in Eastern India may experience intense lightning activity, raising concerns about potential damage to crops. A cyclonic circulation in the upper air persists over North-West Uttar Pradesh and adjacent areas, as well as over South-West Rajasthan. Let us now look at the weather conditions expected in other parts of the country tomorrow, August 16.

Rain and Storm Warning for 16 States

According to the Meteorological Department’s forecast, alerts for heavy rain and storms have been issued for UP, Bihar, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Odisha. Winds are expected to reach speeds of 80 km/h. Additionally, the formation of a low-pressure area over the plains of West Bengal could lead to heavy rainfall in Eastern India.

Weather forecast for Delhi tomorrow

According to the Meteorological Department’s forecast, a warning for heavy rain and storms has been issued for Delhi tomorrow, August 16. Strong wind gusts reaching speeds of 40 to 50 km/h are likely during this period. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in Delhi tomorrow is expected to be 34°C, and the minimum temperature 28°C.

Weather forecast for UP tomorrow

An alert for heavy rain and storms has been issued for Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Aligarh, Mathura, Agra, Kanpur, Bijnor, Saharanpur, Shamli, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Etawah, Kheri, Auraiya, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Firozabad, Ayodhya, Basti, Bulandshahr, Ghazipur, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, and Deoria. Strong storms with speeds of 60 to 70 km/h may occur during this time. Meanwhile, in Lucknow, the maximum temperature tomorrow is expected to be 31°C, and the minimum 27°C.

Weather forecast for Bihar tomorrow

A warning for heavy rain and storms has been issued for West Champaran, Siwan, Gopalganj, Saran, East Champaran, Patna, Gaya, Bhojpur, Buxar, Vaishali, Samastipur, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Purnia, Kishanganj, Araria, Katihar, Bhagalpur, Khagaria, and Begusarai. Strong storms with speeds of 60 to 65 km/h are likely during this period. Meanwhile, in Patna, the maximum temperature tomorrow is expected to be 34°C, and the minimum 28°C.

Weather forecast for Jharkhand tomorrow

Warnings for heavy rain and storms have been issued for Bokaro, Jamshedpur, Dumka, Hazaribagh, Dhanbad, Palamu, Ramgarh, Khunti, Ranchi, Simdega, and Deoghar. Gusty winds reaching speeds of 60 km/h are expected during this period. In Ranchi, the maximum temperature on August 16 will reach 30°C, while the minimum will be 24°C.

Weather forecast for Uttarakhand tomorrow

Warnings for heavy rain and storms have been issued for Nainital, Rishikesh, Bageshwar, Haridwar, Almora, Chamoli, Pithoragarh, Pauri Garhwal, and Rudraprayag. Strong winds blowing at 50 km/h are expected. In Dehradun, the maximum temperature on August 16 will be 28°C, and the minimum will be 24°C.

Weather forecast for Himachal tomorrow

Alerts for heavy rain and storms have been issued for Kullu, Sirmaur, Kangra, Hamirpur, Una, Bilaspur, and Solan. Strong winds with speeds of 50–55 km/h are expected. In Manali, the maximum temperature tomorrow will reach 17°C, while the minimum will be 11°C.

Weather forecast for Jammu & Kashmir tomorrow

Alerts for heavy rain and storms have been issued for Kishtwar, Mirpur, Jammu, Poonch, Kupwara, Reasi, Ramban, Udhampur, Bandipora, Ganderbal, and Shopian. Strong winds reaching speeds of 70 km/h are expected during this period. Meanwhile, in Srinagar, the maximum temperature tomorrow will be 31 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will be 20 degrees Celsius.

Weather forecast for West Bengal tomorrow

Alerts for heavy rain and storms have been issued for Kolkata, Howrah, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Malda, Alipurduar, Durgapur, Darjeeling, Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Medinipur, Bankura, and Cooch Behar. Strong winds reaching speeds of 50–60 km/h are expected during this period. In Kolkata, the maximum temperature tomorrow will reach 31°C, while the minimum will be 27°C.

Weather forecast for Punjab tomorrow

Warnings for heavy rain and storms have been issued for Pathankot, Ludhiana, Faridkot, Kapurthala, Ferozepur, Sangrur, Hoshiarpur, Amritsar, Bathinda, and Chandigarh. Strong winds reaching speeds of 70 km/h are expected.

Weather forecast for Rajasthan tomorrow

Alerts for heavy rain and storms have been issued for Alwar, Karauli, Baran, Jhalawar, Churu, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Bharatpur, Ajmer, and Bhilwara. Strong winds reaching speeds of 40 km/h are expected. In Jaipur, the maximum temperature tomorrow will be 33°C, and the minimum will be 27°C.

Weather forecast for Madhya Pradesh tomorrow

Alerts for heavy rain and storms have been issued for Damoh, Rajgarh, Sheopur, Neemuch, Vidisha, Balaghat, Khandwa, Seoni, Hoshangabad, Khargone, Shivpuri, Bhopal, and Indore. Strong winds reaching speeds of 55 km/h are expected. Tomorrow, the maximum temperature will be 26°C, and the minimum will be 24°C.