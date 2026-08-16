Weather Forecast for August 17: Heavy rain alert for 19 states with winds up to 85 km/h; IMD issues alert

Warnings for heavy rain and storms have been issued for Paschim Medinipur, Bankura, Jhargram, Howrah, Kolkata, Durgapur, Malda, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, and Purba Bardhaman. Strong winds reaching speeds of 60 to 65 km/h are expected during this period. Meanwhile, in Kolkata, the maximum temperature tomorrow will reach 28°C, and the minimum will be 27°C.

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New Delhi: Amidst the aggressive pace of the monsoon, the Meteorological Department has issued a new alert. According to the forecast, heavy rain and storms are expected tomorrow, August 17, across 19 states. Strong winds reaching speeds of 80 to 85 km/h are likely during this period. Alerts for lightning strikes have been issued for states in Eastern India, while landslide warnings are in place for hilly states. Strong winds could uproot large trees; therefore, travelling through densely forested areas is discouraged.

Meanwhile, states in Western India may once again witness the fury of the rains. An upper-air cyclonic circulation persists over southwestern Rajasthan and adjacent areas, as well as over the northwestern Bay of Bengal. Let us now look at the weather conditions expected tomorrow, August 17. We will also provide details on rainfall for specific districts.

Rain and Storm Warning for 19 States

According to the Meteorological Department’s forecast, alerts for heavy rain and storms have been issued for 19 states: UP, Bihar, Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. Strong winds reaching speeds of 80 to 85 km/h are expected during this time. Meanwhile, hailstorms are also expected in some states.

Weather forecast for Delhi tomorrow

According to the Meteorological Department’s forecast, an alert for heavy rain and storms has been issued for Delhi tomorrow, August 17. Gusty winds blowing at speeds of 30 to 40 km/h are likely during this period. The maximum temperature in Delhi tomorrow is expected to be 34°C, while the minimum will be 28°C.

Weather forecast for UP tomorrow

Warnings for heavy rain and storms have been issued for Noida, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Aligarh, Agra, Mathura, Moradabad, Kanpur, Bareilly, Hardoi, Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, Bijnor, Gonda, Basti, Bahraich, Kheri, Pilibhit, Jyotiba Phule Nagar, Pratapgarh, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Etah, Budaun, Jaunpur, Fatehpur, and Kannauj. Strong winds reaching speeds of 70 to 75 km/h are predicted. In Lucknow, the maximum temperature tomorrow is expected to reach 29°C, with a minimum of 27°C.

Weather forecast for Bihar tomorrow

Alerts for heavy rain and storms have been issued for Gaya, Rohtas, Buxar, Bhojpur, Jehanabad, Munger, Banka, Jamui, Katihar, Bhagalpur, Kaimur, Nalanda, Nawada, Aurangabad, Vaishali, Samastipur, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Purnia, Araria, Kishanganj, and Lakhisarai. In Patna, the maximum temperature tomorrow is expected to reach 32°C, with a minimum of 27°C.

Weather forecast for Jharkhand tomorrow

Warnings for heavy rain and storms have been issued for Khunti, Ranchi, East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum, Seraikela, Ramgarh, Hazaribagh, Giridih, Dumka, Latehar, Gumla, Simdega, Lohardaga, and Chatra. Gusty winds reaching speeds of 50 km/h are expected during this period. In Ranchi, the maximum temperature on August 17 will be 29°C, while the minimum will be 23°C.

Weather forecast for Uttarakhand tomorrow

Alerts for rain and strong winds have been issued for Haridwar, Nainital, Chamoli, Almora, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Rishikesh, Tehri Garhwal, Champawat, and Pauri Garhwal. Strong winds blowing at 50–60 km/h are expected. In Dehradun, the maximum temperature on August 17 will reach 27°C, and the minimum will be 23°C.

Weather forecast for Himachal tomorrow

Warnings for heavy rain and storms have been issued for Kangra, Shimla, Solan, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, Mandi, Chamba, Hamirpur, and Kinnaur. Strong winds blowing at 40–45 km/h are likely. In Manali, the maximum temperature on August 17 will reach 17°C, and the minimum will be 11°C.

Weather forecast for Jammu & Kashmir tomorrow

Warnings for heavy rain and storms have been issued for Anantnag, Kathua, Poonch, Rajouri, Kulgam, Kishtwar, Muzaffarabad, and Udhampur. During this period, strong wind gusts blowing at speeds of 50 to 55 km/h will occur. Meanwhile, in Srinagar, the maximum temperature tomorrow is expected to reach 31 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will touch 21 degrees Celsius.

Weather forecast for West Bengal tomorrow

Warnings for heavy rain and storms have been issued for Paschim Medinipur, Bankura, Jhargram, Howrah, Kolkata, Durgapur, Malda, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, and Purba Bardhaman. Strong winds reaching speeds of 60 to 65 km/h are expected during this period. Meanwhile, in Kolkata, the maximum temperature tomorrow will reach 28°C, and the minimum will be 27°C.

Weather forecast for Punjab tomorrow

Warnings for heavy rain and storms have been issued for Pathankot, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, Sangrur, Amritsar, Barnala, Nawanshahr, Jalandhar, Rupnagar, Fatehgarh Sahib, and Fazilka. Strong winds reaching speeds of 50 to 55 km/h are expected during this period.

Weather forecast for Rajasthan tomorrow

Alerts for heavy rain and storms have been issued for Jaipur, Alwar, Ajmer, Bharatpur, Chittorgarh, Bhilwara, Churu, and Phalodi. Winds blowing at speeds of 40 to 45 km/h are expected. Meanwhile, in Jaipur, the maximum temperature tomorrow will reach 33°C, and the minimum will be 26°C.

Weather forecast for Madhya Pradesh tomorrow

Warnings for heavy rain and storms have been issued for Sidhi, Singrauli, Dindori, Jabalpur, Panna, Damoh, Neemuch, Shahdol, Raisen, Mandla, Khargone, Hoshangabad, Chhindwara, Chhatarpur, Vidisha, Seoni, Khandwa, Dewas, and Balaghat. Meanwhile, in Bhopal, the maximum temperature tomorrow will reach 27°C, and the minimum will be 24°C.

Weather forecast for Gujarat tomorrow

Warnings for heavy rain and thunderstorms have been issued for Dahod, Narmada, Tapi, Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Bharuch, Panchmahal, and Vadodara. Strong winds blowing at speeds of 30 to 40 km/h are likely during this period. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in Ahmedabad tomorrow will be 32°C, and the minimum temperature will be 27°C.