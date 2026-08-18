Weather Forecast August 19: 25 states under heavy rain warning, yellow alert for Himachal – check forecast for Delhi, Mumbai, Uttarakhand

The IMD has forecasted heavy rain in several states, including East Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, East Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand and Nagaland. Check the weather forecast for August 19 here.

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Weather Forecast August 19: 25 states under heavy rain warning, yellow alert for Himachal – check forecast for Delhi, Mumbai, Uttarakhand | Iamge: ANI

Weather Forecast: Monsoon activity intensified in several parts of India on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall warning for several states on Wednesday, with heavy-to-very-heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over East Madhya Pradesh. Himachal Pradesh has been put on a yellow alert for heavy rain from Wednesday to Friday.

Heavy Rainfall Warning For Wednesday

According to IMD, downpour is expected at isolated places in Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, east Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand and Nagaland.

Similar weather conditions have been forecasted for Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Punjab, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Uttarakhand for tomorrow.

Heavy Rainfall And Thunderstorms Warning

States like Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and northern interior Karnataka are expected to witness thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds on Wednesday.

Similar conditions are expected in parts of Bihar, east Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, MP, Odisha, south interior Karnataka, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim.

Thunderstorms with lightning are very likely in hill states including Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Uttarakhand.

IMD Issued Rain Alert For North India

The weather department has sounded heavy rain alert for North India. Himachal Pradesh is expected to witness heavy showers till August 23. Meanwhile, the Shimla Meteorological Department has sounded a yellow alert for heavy rain at isolated parts.

Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand are also expected to witness heavy rain on Wednesday.

Central India Weather Forecast

Parts of East Madhya Pradesh are likely to see heavy rain tomorrow, with very heavy showers possible at isolated places.

Chhattisgarh is also expected to witness heavy rain tomorrow, while monsoon activity is likely to remain over east Madhya Pradesh till August 23.

Bengal, Jharkhand And Bihar Weather Forecast

Parts of Jharkhand and Bihar are expected to receive heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds tomorrow. Rainfall activity is also likely in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim till August 21.

Northeast Weather

are likely to receive heavy rain on Wednesday, with rainfall activity expected to continue through August 23.

Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are expected to receive heavy showers and thunderstorms tomorrow. Similar weather conditions are likely in Arunachal Pradesh tomorrow, with heavy rain likely again from August 20 to 22.

South India Weather Forecast

IMD has forecasted heavy rain in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are expected in parts of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka on August 19.