Weather forecast February 15: Rain alert for 11 states, fog to bounce back, snowfall in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh

Fog is expected to cause problems in Mathura, Agra, Aligarh, Amethi, Baghpat, Azamgarh, Bahraich, Ballia, Banda, Barabanki, Bareilly, Bijnor, Chandauli, Chitrakoot, Etawah, Fatehpur, Ghaziabad, Ghazipur, and Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Meteorological Department, heavy rain is expected in 11 states, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh. (Image: gconnect.in)

New Delhi: While the cold snap is on the verge of ending in the country, rain is once again likely to cause problems in 11 states, including North India. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for moderate to heavy rain in 11 states in the next 24 hours. This rain will also cause a drop in temperatures. The IMD has also issued a new update for the hilly states. Temperatures are expected to rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in many parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka over the next three days.

Heavy rain alert for these states

According to the Meteorological Department, heavy rain is expected in 11 states, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. During this period, winds will blow at speeds of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour in some areas. Light to moderate rain is expected in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on February 16 and 17.

Rain and snowfall are expected at some places in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh on February 17 and 18. Light rain is expected in Western Uttar Pradesh on February 17 and 18. Light rain is expected at some places in Madhya Pradesh on February 18 and 19. Thunderstorms and winds with speeds of up to 40 kilometers per hour might occur in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands from February 16 to 18.

Fog in these districts of North India

According to the Meteorological Department, the cold has almost waned, but light to moderate fog will persist. Fog is expected to cause problems in Mathura, Agra, Aligarh, Amethi, Baghpat, Azamgarh, Bahraich, Ballia, Banda, Barabanki, Bareilly, Bijnor, Chandauli, Chitrakoot, Etawah, Fatehpur, Ghaziabad, Ghazipur, and Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh. Visibility will also be low in Gurugram, Alwar, Hisar, Karnal, Jhajjar, Rohtak, and Jind in Haryana during the morning. In Punjab, fog will also cause problems in Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Bathinda, Jalandhar, and Mohali.

Weather in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh

According to the Meteorological Department, there will be no rain in Delhi in the coming week. The day will be sunny, and temperatures will rise. However, it will be slightly cold in the morning and evening. Delhi may see a decrease in the AQI, which is a relief from pollution. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in Delhi tomorrow will be 27 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will be 12 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD, the weather in Uttar Pradesh is expected to deteriorate in the coming week. The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of light to moderate rain at some places in western Uttar Pradesh on February 17th and 18th. The districts where rain is expected include Saharanpur, Aligarh, Hathras, Kasganj, Etawah, Orai, Farrukhabad, and Mainpuri. This rain may increase the cold.

