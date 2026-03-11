Weather Forecast: Fog engulfs Delhi will it rain today? Temperature to rise in Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh, showers in Tamil Nadu – Check IMD forecast here

Home

According to IMD, maximum temperatures may rise slightly in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Weather Forecast: A thin layer of fog engulfed Delhi on Wednesday morning; however, the skies will be clear as the day progresses. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Maharashtra will experience rising temperatures and dry conditions in the coming days. Other regions will also experience above-normal temperatures, with no chance of rainfall in the near term. Heat wave conditions are forecast in parts of the Konkan belt, including Mumbai.

Delhi Weather Forecast

The capital city has witnessed above-normal temperatures in the past 24 hours. The maximum temperature at Safdarjung was 35.3 degrees Celsius, 6.9 degrees above normal, while the nighttime temperature stood at 18.8 degrees Celsius, 4.8 degrees Celsius above normal. According to the IMD, there are no chances of rain in Delhi.

Mumbai, Konkan Region Weather

According to the weather department, a rise in temperatures has been witnessed across Maharashtra, specially in the Konkan region that includes Mumbai.

