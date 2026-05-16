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Weather forecast for May 17: IMD predicts heatwave in THESE states | Check alert for Delhi, Punjab, Haryana

Weather forecast for May 17: IMD predicts heatwave in THESE states | Check alert for Delhi, Punjab, Haryana

Weather forecast for May 17: The India Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave alert in northern parts of the country. Check the weather forecast for Sunday (May 17).

A child beats the heat on a hot summer day, in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Image Credit: PTI

Weather forecast for May 17: Are you planning to travel on Sunday? It would be advisable to remain indoors as the northern parts of the country are in the throes of a heatwave. Of late, the weather in India has been changing with each passing day. On some days, heavy storms lash the northern parts, while on others, heatwaves batter the region.

Now, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the northern parts of the country will experience an extreme heatwave on Sunday (May 17). Here’s how the weather will be on Sunday.

What will be weather like in North?

The weather department has sounded a heatwave alert for west Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, both western and eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Chhattisgarh on Sunday.

Meanwhile, hot weather conditions are expected to continue, with temperatures touching 39 degrees Celsius to 42 degrees Celsius amid mostly sunny skies and low rainfall chances.

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Also Read: Delhi weather alert: Mercury to touch 42°C, IMD predicts severe heatwave on these days – Check weather forecast for Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad

According to the IMD forecast, there is a “possibility of thundery development towards afternoon/evening” on Sunday, along with gusty winds of 20-30 kmph, occasionally gusting to 40 kmph.

Delhi weather

On Saturday, the national capital saw a slight increase in the maximum temperature. Safdarjung, which represents the city’s weather, recorded a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius, 0.4 degrees above normal and a one-degree rise from the previous day.

The minimum temperature was logged at 24.8 degrees Celsius, 1.7 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature was 26.2 degrees Celsius the day before.

Palam recorded a maximum of 40.7 degrees Celsius, 0.5 degrees more than on Friday. The minimum temperature at Palam was 24.6 degrees, 2.5 degrees below the normal.

Also Read: Delhi Rains: Will National Capital see heavy rainfall today? Check the IMD’s latest weather report for Delhi, Bihar, Bengal, and Kerala here

The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was clocked at 176 (moderate) at 4 pm on Saturday, compared to an AQI of 152 (moderate) recorded at the same time on Friday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Monsoon in India

The southwest monsoon has advanced into parts of the southeast Arabian Sea, southwest and southeast Bay of Bengal, the Andaman Sea, the entire Nicobar Islands and parts of the Andaman Islands, including Sri Vijaya Puram, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

It also stated that conditions are favourable for the monsoon to advance further into some more parts of the southeast Arabian Sea, southwest and southeast Bay of Bengal during the next three to four days. The remaining parts of the Andaman Islands and Andaman Sea, along with some parts of the east-central Bay of Bengal, may also witness the onset of the monsoon during this period.

With inputs from agencies

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