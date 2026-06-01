Weather forecast for Tuesday, June 2: Where will it be hot and humid, where will it rain, monsoon status

In Jammu & Kashmir, a warning for heavy rainfall has been issued for Srinagar, Rajouri, Anantnag, and Udhampur, covering the period between June 3 and June 4.

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New Delhi: The weather across the country, including Delhi-NCR, is set to take a turn once again. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) states that weather patterns are changing rapidly due to upper-air cyclonic circulations formed over the northeastern Bay of Bengal and the southeastern Arabian Sea. Consequently, alerts for rain and strong storms have been issued for 17 states—including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Odisha, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. Here we will tell you what the weather will be like across the country on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

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Rain and Storms in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar

Light to moderate rain accompanied by strong winds is forecast for Delhi and its surrounding areas on June 2. Wind speeds could reach up to 40 to 50 kilometers per hour, offering relief from the heat. Delhi’s maximum temperature is expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius, with a minimum of 28 degrees.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, heavy rain and storms are likely in several districts, including Saharanpur, Meerut, Agra, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, and Kanpur. The temperature in Lucknow could remain around 37 degrees.

In Bihar, districts such as Patna, Gaya, Bhagalpur, Katihar, and Buxar may experience storms with wind speeds ranging from 65 to 70 kilometers per hour. The temperature in Patna is projected to reach up to 38 degrees.

Severe Weather Conditions in Eastern and Central India

In Jharkhand, the districts of Ranchi, Dhanbad, Bokaro, and Jamshedpur could witness strong storms with wind speeds of 70 to 75 kilometers per hour on Tuesday. Warnings for heavy rain and strong winds have also been issued for Malda, Jalpaiguri, Hooghly, and Birbhum in West Bengal.

Alerts for heavy rain and storms remain in effect for Vidisha, Jabalpur, Ujjain, and Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh. In Rajasthan, dusty storms may sweep across Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Ajmer, and Alwar, with reduced visibility expected. Meanwhile, in Punjab, winds gusting up to 70 kilometers per hour are also expected in Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Bathinda. A warning for heavy rainfall and severe storms has been issued for Guwahati, Dibrugarh, and Nagaon in Assam.

Weather In Hilly States

Regarding the hilly states, weather conditions are expected to remain quite adverse over the next few days in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir. An alert for heavy rainfall and strong winds has been issued for Nainital, Chamoli, Haridwar, and Rudraprayag from June 2 to June 5.

Heavy rains and stormy winds are also likely in Shimla, Kullu, Kangra, and Manali in Himachal Pradesh. The minimum temperature in Manali could drop to as low as 4 degrees Celsius.

In Jammu & Kashmir, a warning for heavy rainfall has been issued for Srinagar, Rajouri, Anantnag, and Udhampur, covering the period between June 3 and June 4.

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Monsoon Arrival Delayed

The Meteorological Department states that North India will experience temporary relief from the scorching heat and heatwaves currently prevailing in the region. This is due to an active Western Disturbance positioned over Uttar Pradesh, the effects of which will be felt across Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, the Southwest Monsoon is running 2 to 3 days behind schedule in reaching Kerala this year. It is now expected to arrive on the Kerala coast by June 3 or June 4.