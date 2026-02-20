Delhi Pollution: Air quality worsens to ‘poor’, AQI crosses 200 mark

Home

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi deteriorated to 203 at 8 am, placing it in the ‘poor’ category.

Delhi Pollution: Delhi and NCR woke up to a hazy morning with slight chill on Friday. The air quality of the capital city again deteriorated to the poor category, with overall Air Quality Index (AQI) deteriorating to 203 at 8 am. The decline in AQI comes after days of respite. On Thursday, the AQI was 169, in the moderate category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), out of 39 monitoring stations, 19 recorded poor air quality, while the rest showed moderate AQI. Anand Vihar recorded the highest AQI in the national capital at 275.

Delhi Pollution: Area-Wise AQI

Location AQI Ashok Vihar 250 Chandni Chowk 252 Dwarka Sector-8 261 Mundka 263 Patparganj 256 Vivek Vihar 254 Najafgarh (Lowest) 128

Delhi Weather

The daytime temperature in the capital city is expected to settle around 27-28 degrees, while the nighttime temperature is expected to hover between 10-11 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels are likely around 60 percent. However, weather conditions are likely to remain unchanged with clear skies expected to rise in temperature. On Saturday, the daytime temperature is expected to be between 28-29 degrees Celsius, with a minimum temperature that may hover between 12-13 degrees Celsius.

North India Weather

According to the weather department, the nighttime temperatures are likely to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius in the coming days. East India is expected to witness similar rise in temperature over the next three days.

Rain And Snowfall Alert

Some regions of North India are expected to receive rainfall and snowfall.

The IMD has predicted rainfall at isolated places over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, south Tamil Nadu and Kerala during this week. Light showers and thunderstorms are expected to batter Uttarakhand and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Gusty winds, with a speed of 30–40 kmph, are also expected in Uttarakhand.

