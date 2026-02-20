Weather Forecast: Hazy morning in Delhi, IMD predicts rain in these states, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh brace for warmer days

Home

Weather Forecast: Residents of Delhi and adjoining NCR woke up to hazy morning on Friday, reducing visibility in several parts. According to the Indian Meteorological Department the weather of the capital city remains calm and cold in the morning with the maximum temperature hover around 28 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature expected to settled around 11 degrees Celsius. Winter chills are fading away from parts of North India including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. The mercury in these states are gradually climbing with the daytime temperature is expected to rise 2-3 degrees Celsius in the coming days. Check the weather forecast here.

Delhi Weather

The daytime temperature in the capital city is expected to settle around 27-28 degrees, while the nighttime temperature is expected to hover between 10-11 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels are likely around 60 percent. However, weather conditions are likely to remain unchanged with clear skies expected to rise temperature. On Saturday, the daytime temperature is expected between 28-29 degrees Celsius, with a minimum may hover between 12-13 degrees Celsius.

North India Weather

According to the weather department, the nighttime temperatures are likely to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius in the coming days. East India is expected to witness similar rise in temperature over the next three days.

Maharashtra Weather

The state is likely to witness a rise in daytime temperatures in the coming days before a similar fall. The weather department stated that the weather in most parts of the country is expected to witness no major change.

Rain And Snowfall Alert

Some regions of North India are expected to receive rainfall and snowfall.

The IMD has predicted rainfall at isolated places over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, south Tamil Nadu and Kerala during this week. Light showers and thunderstorms expected to batter Uttarakhand and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Gusty winds, with speed of 30–40 kmph, are also expected in Uttarakhand.

