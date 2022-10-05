Weather Updates: The weather in Delhi-NCR has remained pleasant for the last few days. There is a little heat in the weather, but as the evening approaches, a feeling of slight coolness is also surrounding people. The reason for this is that the monsoon has not yet bid farewell this year. Now the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has once again issued a warning of heavy rain from 6 October. Let us know how the weather in Delhi-NCR and the rest of the country is going to be.Also Read - Fire Breaks Out In Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar Cloth Market, 30 Fire Tenders Reach Spot

The rainy season will start again from October 6

According to the Meteorological Department, heavy rains are expected in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh from October 6. There may be heavy rains in the next 3-4 days in the northeastern and eastern states of the country. Strong winds will also accompany the rain, due to which the temperature of the day will also decrease along with the night and people will feel cold. This rain will accelerate the arrival of the winters. Also Read - Viral Video of Ravana Doing Bhangra on Punjabi Song During Ramlila Resurfaces, Netizens in Splits. Watch

It may rain in Delhi-NCR

The department has said that the weather of Delhi-NCR will continue to be pleasant. Light to moderate rain may occur in this region from the next day of Dussehra, i.e., Thursday, October 6. This process of rain will continue for about 3-4 days. After that, the monsoon will gradually depart. But before leaving, it will definitely become a big element in the arrival of winter. Also Read - Hindu Organisations In Kalaburagi Cancel Ravan Dahan After Warning From Dalit Sena

Oceanic cyclone stopped monsoon farewell

Let us tell you that the monsoon usually wanes by September 25 every year across the country, but this time due to the formation of a cyclone in the Bay of Bengal, proper conditions are not being found for the monsoon to retreat. Due to this, monsoon rains are occurring intermittently in different parts of the country. However, it is believed that after 11-12 October this year’s monsoon will depart.