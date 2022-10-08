Weather forecast: Parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed light rains early Saturday Morning and have continued till evening, also increasing the intensity of the downpour. The rains have also brought down the maximum temperature.Also Read - 1000+ EV Charging Points In Delhi In Less Than Year. Why It's Significant

India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist RK Jenamani, Scientist, IMD while sharing the report on the day's rainfall status said that all 12 stations in Delhi received rainfall on Saturday while moderate rainfall would continue till tomorrow. No warning has been issued. The rain is likely to reduce tomorrow and the sky will remain cloudy. No significant rainfall from 10 October onwards though drizzling/light rain might happen.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall might take place in some states for which an orange alert has been issued: 8th and 9th October for Uttarakhand, West UP, East UP, East Rajasthan, and today for West MP and Gujarat, added RK Jenamani.

The weather department predicted a further dip in the temperatures and an improvement in the air quality due to moderate rains in the city over the weekend. Delhi’s AQI (Air Quality Index) on Saturday was recorded at 80 which is considered to be satisfactory.