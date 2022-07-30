New Delhi: Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted over several parts of the country over the next five days as per the latest update shared by India Meteorological Department (IMD). According to the IMD forecast, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue over the Western Himalayas during next five days. The weather agency on Saturday said rainfall activity is likely to gradually enhance over Peninsular India from July 31 (Sunday).Also Read - Protect Your Newborn During Monsoons With These Babycare Tips
Heavy rains to lash these states for next 5 days – Key Points
- Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Uttarakhand during July 30- August 3 (Wednesday); Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi on July 30; Himachal Pradesh on July 31st; West Uttar Pradesh on August 3 and East Uttar Pradesh on August 2 and August 3.
- Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Uttarakhand on July 31 and August 1. Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Bihar during July 30-August 2; Jharkhand during July 31-August 2; Gangetic West Bengal on July 31 and August 1; Odisha on August 1; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during next 4 days.
- As per the IMD, isolated very heavy rainfall has been predicted in Bihar on July 31 and August 1. West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya and Sikkim will also receive heavy rainfall on July 31.
- Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning very likely to continue over Central India during next 4-5 days with isolated heavy falls over East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on August 4.