New Delhi: Due to Western disturbance, a cyclonic circulation lies over central parts of Rajasthan and the neighborhood, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday. Under their influence, the weather agency said scattered to fairly widespread, light to moderate rainfall or snowfall with thunderstorm and lightning very likely over isolated places in Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand during next 24 hours. Isolated hailstorm also likely over Uttarakhand during next 24 hours, IMD said in its daily bulletin.

Another cyclonic circulation in lower and mid-tropospheric levels lies over the Strait of Malacca and neighbourhood, the weather forecasting agency said, adding that it is likely to emerge over the south Andaman Sea and neighbourhood around February 27.

Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south the Andaman Sea during subsequent 24 hours, leading to fairly widespread to widespread light or moderate rainfall with a thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds over Andaman Nicobar Islands during February 27 and March 1.

“Isolated heavy rainfall also very likely over the Nicobar Islands on February 27 and 28 and over south coastal Tamilnadu on March 2, said IMD.

IMD’s Weather Forecast For Next Two Days