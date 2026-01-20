Home

Weather forecast January 21: Snowfall expected in Himachal and J&K, rain in Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan

The weather office said that two successive Western Disturbances are likely to affect Jammu and Kashmir during January 22-24 and January 26-28.

New Delhi: The intense cold wave continues in Delhi-NCR and other parts of the country. However, due to sunshine in many places during the day, the maximum temperature is also rising. The cold wave continued in northern states like Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh. However, a slight increase in temperature was recorded in Kashmir, Rajasthan, and some other regions.

Intense cold wave continues in Punjab and Haryana

The intense cold wave continued in some parts of Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday, 20 January 2026. During this time, the minimum temperature in Amritsar was recorded at 2.8 degrees Celsius. This information was given by the Chandigarh Meteorological Department. According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in Chandigarh was recorded at six degrees Celsius. According to the Meteorological Department, the weather will remain cold here for the next few days.

Delhi weather

Light clouds are expected in Delhi on Wednesday. Fog may be seen in different areas in the morning. The maximum temperature in the capital is expected to be 24 degrees and the minimum temperature between 6 and 8 degrees. The Meteorological Department says that in the next few days, there may be sunshine in the capital, along with light rain in some places. Winds are also expected to blow at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour.

Fresh snowfall in Himachal Pradesh

The meteorological center in Shimla has predicted that cold wave conditions will persist in Himachal Pradesh. The weather center has issued a ‘yellow alert’ for severe cold in isolated areas of five districts of Himachal Pradesh – Kangra, Mandi, Una, Bilaspur, and Hamirpur. According to the Meteorological Department, the weather will remain dry until Wednesday, but due to the arrival of another powerful Western Disturbance, a fresh spell of snowfall and rain is expected in the state between Thursday and Saturday. This Western Disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India from Wednesday onwards.

Light rain in Rajasthan

Due to the influence of a new Western Disturbance, light to moderate rainfall is expected in some parts of Rajasthan this week. The Meteorological Department gave this information on Tuesday, 20 January 2026. According to the department, there is a strong possibility of a new and strong Western Disturbance becoming active in some parts of the state between January 22 and 24, resulting in rains. Another Western Disturbance will be effective between January 26 and 28.

Snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir

Minimum temperatures have dropped at most places in Kashmir. According to the Meteorological Department, a spell of rain and snowfall is expected in the valley this week. The first snowfall of the season in the plains is also likely. Officials gave this information on Tuesday, 20 January 2026.

The weather office said that two successive Western Disturbances are likely to affect Jammu and Kashmir during January 22-24 and January 26-28. It said that due to this, widespread light to moderate rain or snowfall is expected, with heavy snowfall at some places. Its main impact is expected to be seen on January 23 and 27.

