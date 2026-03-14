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Weather forecast March 15: Relief from heat as rain and thunderstorms predicted for Northern states; Yellow Alert for…

Weather forecast March 15: Relief from heat as rain and thunderstorms predicted for Northern states; Yellow Alert for…

The weather pattern, originating in Delhi, is expected to extend across Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh.

Delhi has observed a slight shift in weather patterns over the past couple of days. (Representational image/AI generated)

New Delhi: There is good news for the residents of North India. Relief from the warm weather is on the way for several states, including Delhi, grappling with the hot sun and high temperatures. According to the weather office, there is going to be a noticeable change in climate due to rain and storms. This will be a long-awaited development as North India has been gripped by a sudden surge in temperature and heat.

Rain and storms are predicted for Sunday. This weather pattern, originating in Delhi, is expected to extend across Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh. The rain will be accompanied by thunder and lightning.

Delhi weather

Delhi has observed a slight shift in weather patterns over the past couple of days. The skies remain partly cloudy, and there are indications of rain pouring down on Sunday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature on Saturday, 14 March 2026, is expected to reach 34 degrees Celsius, two degrees lower than the 36 degrees recorded in recent days, while the minimum temperature is projected to hover between 18 and 20 degrees Celsius. The skies will remain partly cloudy. On Sunday, a further change in weather is anticipated, with a possibility of light rain accompanied by thunder and lightning. This is expected to bring the temperature down by another 2 degrees. On Sunday, March 15, the maximum temperature is expected to range between 30 and 32 degrees, while the minimum will settle between 17 and 19 degrees.

Punjab and Haryana

The impact of this change in weather will also be felt in Punjab and Haryana. There is a possibility of isolated hailstorms accompanied by thunder and lightning in both these states from March 15 to March 19. The Meteorological Department has issued a Yellow Alert for both states.

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Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan

The effects of this sudden shift in weather will also be observed in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. A Yellow Alert has been issued for Eastern and Western UP, with a warning of hailstorms accompanied by thunder and lightning on March 15 and 16. Eastern and Western Rajasthan are expected to experience largely similar weather conditions on March 15 and 16.

Thunder and lightning in hilly states

Weather conditions are also set to change in the hilly states, including Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh. On March 15 and 16, regions such as Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are likely to experience hailstorms accompanied by thunder and lightning. The weather is expected to remain clear from March 17 to March 19. Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are also likely to experience hailstorms accompanied by thunder and lightning on March 15 and 16. A Yellow Alert has been issued for both states.

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