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Weather forecast March 30: Rain and storm alert for many states over next 2 days with winds reaching 80 km/h

Weather forecast March 30: Rain and storm alert for many states over next 2 days with winds reaching 80 km/h

The IMD has issued a rain alert for Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Rajasthan for the period between March 30 and March 31.

(Representational image: AI generated)

New Delhi: Tomorrow’s Weather, March 30, 2026: The weather across the country is set to take a turn for the worse once again over the coming three days. According to the Meteorological Department, starting March 30, rain is expected to wreak havoc across 17 states, including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Punjab. During this period, stormy winds ranging in speed from 60 km/h to 80 km/h may occur.

Furthermore, if you are planning a trip to the hilly states, ensure you check the latest weather updates before you set out; otherwise, you might find yourself stranded in difficult situations. Meanwhile, in Eastern India, residents need to be cautious regarding lightning strikes and thunderstorms. Here we share with you the weather forecast for various regions of the country.

Rains And High Winds Expected to wreak havoc in 17 States

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain alert for Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Rajasthan for the period between March 30 and March 31. During this time, winds are expected to blow at speeds ranging from 30 to 50 km/h.

According to the IMD, heavy rainfall is likely in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Eastern Rajasthan on March 30, accompanied by strong wind gusts reaching speeds of up to 60 km/h.

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The IMD has issued a rain alert, accompanied by high-speed winds, covering a vast area of ​​Uttarakhand for March 30 and 31; residents have been advised to remain alert.

Additionally, there is a possibility of hailstorms occurring in certain pockets of Jammu & Kashmir and Western Rajasthan on March 30, as well as in parts of Uttarakhand on the same day.

Rain Alert Issued for 46 Districts Across The Country

Uttar Pradesh (March 30–31): Rain warning issued for Kanpur, Lucknow, Auraiya, Kannauj, Hardoi, Shahjahanpur, Mahamayanagar, Lalitpur, Jhansi, Sitapur, Mainpuri, Aligarh, Sambhal, Bijnor, Bahraich, Farrukhabad, Meerut, Jyotiba Phule Nagar, and Pilibhit.

Bihar (March 31 – April 1): A rain warning has been issued for Patna, West Champaran, East Champaran, Siwan, Bhojpur, Saran, Gopalganj, Buxar, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Samastipur, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Supaul, Saharsa, Purnia, and Araria.

Uttarakhand (March 30–31): A warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms has been issued for Dehradun, Nainital, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Tehri Garhwal, Almora, and Champawat; winds are also expected to blow at speeds of up to 60 km/h.

Punjab (March 30–31): An alert for thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain has been issued for Pathankot, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, and Ferozepur; residents are advised to exercise caution.

Haryana (March 30–31): Moderate rainfall is likely in Ambala, Sonipat, Gurugram, Kaithal, Panipat, Rewari, Hisar, Yamunanagar, and Mahendragarh; winds may blow at speeds of up to 30 km/h during this period.

Himachal Pradesh (March 30–31): An alert for moderate to heavy rainfall has been issued for Shimla, Chamba, Kullu, Mandi, Lahaul-Spiti, Kangra, Hamirpur, and Manali; strong wind gusts are also expected. Rajasthan (March 30–31): A warning for moderate to heavy rainfall has been issued for Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Alwar, Bharatpur, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jaisalmer, Nagaur, and Bundi, accompanied by winds gusting up to 40 kilometers per hour.

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