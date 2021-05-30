New Delhi: Monsoon is around the corner and may hit India’s southern coast around May 31, bringing much-needed relief from the scorching heat, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest weather forecast on Sunday. “The conditions are likely to become favourable for the onset of the Southwest Monsoon over Kerala around May 31. It is expected to hit Goa by June 5,” senior IMD scientist Rahul M announced in Goa. Also Read - Kerala Board To Conduct Class 11 Exams, Resume Online Classes From June 1. Deets Inside

The usual date of the monsoon's arrival in Kerala is June 1, while Goa gets first showers on June 6, he said. The duration of its progress from Kerala to Goa can be shorter or longer depending on the conditions.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely at isolated places in Goa till May 31, the IMD had predicted on Saturday. It also warned fishermen in the state of rough sea conditions for the next five days.

However, the impact of cyclone Tauktae as well as of cyclone Yaas is over and it will not have any more influence on Goa, the Met official said.

Delhi to Receive Rain For 3 Days

The IMD also predicted a welcome change in the weather forecast for Delhi. Residents of Delhi may witness ‘very light’ showers of rain and thunderstorms for three days from Monday to Wednesday, bringing down the soaring temperatures in the national capital region.

“A fresh western disturbance is expected to impact the region, which will lead to the formation of thundery development on Sunday, with ‘light rain’ till Wednesday,” the IMD stated.