New Delhi: The onset of southwest monsoon may take place on June 3, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest weather forecast on Sunday. Until this morning, the IMD had forecasted monsoon to hit the Kerala coast by May 31. However, according to the updated bulletin, the Met department said southwesterly winds could strengthen further gradually from June 1 and rains could lash in the area on June 3.

"The southwesterly winds could strengthen further gradually from June 1, resulting in enhancement of rainfall activity over Kerala. The monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to take place on June 3," the IMD's afternoon summary today read.

As a result, the onset of monsoon across the western coast will also be delayed. The usual date of the monsoon's arrival in Kerala is June 1, while Goa gets first showers on June 6, an IMD official said this morning. The duration of its progress from Kerala to Goa can be shorter or longer depending on the conditions.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely at isolated places in Goa till May 31, the IMD had predicted on Saturday. It also warned fishermen in the state of rough sea conditions for the next five days.

However, the impact of cyclone Tauktae as well as of cyclone Yaas is over and it will not have any more influence on Goa, the Met official said.

Delhi to Receive Rain For 3 Days

Meanwhile, there was a sudden change in the weather in the national capital on Sunday.

The IMD also predicted a welcome change in the weather forecast for Delhi. Residents of Delhi may witness ‘very light’ showers of rain and thunderstorms for three days from Monday to Wednesday, bringing down the soaring temperatures in the national capital region.

“A fresh western disturbance is expected to impact the region, which will lead to the formation of thundery development on Sunday, with ‘light rain’ till Wednesday,” the IMD stated.