Home

News

India

More Rain In Delhi, Other Parts Of North India Likely Today; Check IMD Forecast Here

More Rain In Delhi, Other Parts Of North India Likely Today; Check IMD Forecast Here

Delhi and several north Indian states, including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, are likely to witness light rain accompanied by thunderstorm and gusty winds.

Delhi-NCR is likely to receive rain from April 3-April 5, the IMD said. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: The weather in Delhi-NCR and parts of north India including Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh has been pleasant for the past couple of days. Delhi and other parts of north India consistently received light to moderate rainfall this week. More rains, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds, are likely to be witnessed in several north Indian states including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

IMD Weather Forecast Today: Top Points

The IMD has predicted that light-moderate rainfall with thunderstorm will occur over Delhi and adjoining areas like Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during most days of the week till April 5.

The weather office has predicted partly cloudy skies with very light rains and thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds between the speed range of 30-40 kilometer per hour in Delhi for Monday.

A western difference will affect Jammu and Kashmir from April 3 to April 6 due to which, many places will experience light to moderate intermittent rainfall, director of the IMD Sonam Lotus told PTI.

The weather department has also warned that strong winds may damage plantation, horticulture and standing crops. Partial damage to vulnerable structures due to strong winds and rain could occur, it has said.

The rainfall during April 2023 averaged over the country as a whole is most likely to be normal (88-112% of Long Period Average or LPA). The LPA of rainfall over the country during April based on data from 1971 to 2020 is about 39.2 mm, the IMD said.

Delhi’s maximum temperature on Sunday settled at 30.3 degrees Celsius, which is three notches below the season’s average for this time of the year, the weather department said.

The IMD also said that most of India, barring parts of northwest and peninsular region, is expected to experience above-normal maximum temperatures from April to June.

“During the 2023 hot weather season (April to June), most parts of the country are expected to experience above-normal maximum temperatures, except for south peninsular India and some parts of northwest India where normal to below-normal maximum temperatures are likely,” the IMD said.

A significantly higher number of heatwave days are predicted over parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab and Haryana, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mahapatra said.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.