New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that rainfall activity across the plains of northwest India is expected to reduce from 23 Aug (Monday), even as rains are likely to continue over Uttarakhand and east Uttar Pradesh till August 26. "Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over above areas from Monday till August 26 and rainfall will reduce thereafter," the IMD said in its latest forecast.

Notably, Delhi recorded its highest one-day rain for August (139 mm) on Saturday in at least 13 years resulting in heavy waterlogging in parts of the city, even as the rains brought relief from the heat. The IMD had issued a yellow alert predicting bad weather for Delhi on Sunday.

Some parts of Delhi also witnessed light rain today, while the Met has forecasted a generally cloudy sky with light rain and thundershowers at isolated places on Monday. The maximum and minimum temperatures on Monday are expected to be around 35 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

Meanwhile, the weather department has predicted an enhanced rainfall activity over the northeast, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Bihar from August 24. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls are very likely to continue over the northeast, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, and Bihar till August 24 and increase in intensity thereafter with isolated very heavy falls over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya between August 24 and 26 and over Bihar during August 25 and 26.

♦ Due to above meteorological conditions: (i) Current rainfall activity over plains of northwest India likely to reduce from tomorrow, the 23rd August, 2021: fairly widespread to widespread rainfall very likely over Uttrakhand and East Uttar Pradesh till 26th August… — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 22, 2021

The IMD further added that isolated extremely heavy rainfalls are also likely over Assam and Meghalaya on August 25.

