New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cold day to severe cold day conditions in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh during Monday and Tuesday. The weather forecasting department said that dense to very dense fog conditions are likely to persist during night and morning hours over in some parts of Uttar Pradesh during the next three days and over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during the next two days.

"Cold day to severe cold day conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh during next two days," IMD tweeted on Sunday.

Moreover, dense to very dense fog conditions are also likely over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Assam, Tripura during February 7 and February 8 and over Odisha on February 8 and February 9.

Further, IMD also predicted rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and isolated rainfall over East Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan on February 9.

“Fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and isolated rainfall over East Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan on February 9,” IMD tweeted.

Isolated to scattered rainfall is also likely over West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand and north Odisha on February 9 and February 10.

(With ANI inputs)