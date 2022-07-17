Weather LIVE Updates: Delhi woke up to a rainy day on Sunday as the temperature in the national capital drastically dropped. Light to moderate rainfall lashed parts of Delhi as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted thunderstorm with more rains would occur over and adjoining areas throughout the day. “It would be generally cloudy sky with light rain or thundershowers at a few places in the national capital,” an IMD official said. As of now, traffic movement seems normal with no disruptions in the city. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to weather from Delhi, Mumbai and other parts of the country. Also Read - Maharashtra Rains: Tansa And Modak Sagar Dams Supplying Drinking Water To Mumbai Overflowing | Watch

