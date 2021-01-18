New Delhi: Get your quilts out again, the intense cold wave in North India will continue for a few more days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday, issuing a warning till January 22. The advisory comes in view of the bone-chilling cold conditions in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh where another spell of moderate snow and rain has been forecasted on January 24. Also Read - Cold Wave Grips North India With Dense Fog Over Several Cities, Likely to Ease Next Week

Moreover, dense fog and low visibility settled in isolated pockets across Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand through the weekend. The weather department had earlier issued a cold wave warning for January 13-15.

The mercury in Delhi is expected to settle around 8 degrees and 17 degrees Celsius. On Sunday, the minimum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 5.7 degrees Celsius.

An IMD official had stated that easterly winds are blowing in Delhi that are not as cold as northwesterly winds coming in from the snow-clad western Himalayas.

Meanwhile, the night temperature in Kashmir improved slightly but remained several notches below the freezing point, a Met department official said.

Srinagar city — the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir — recorded a low of minus 7.6 degrees Celsius, up from minus 8.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, he said.

In Punjab, Bathinda recorded below normal minimum at 3.4 degrees, while Faridkot and Gurdaspur, too, recorded below normal lows at 5.5 degrees and 7 degrees Celsius respectively.

The Met Department had earlier said that the temperatures are likely to rise over the next two days due to a change in the wind direction.