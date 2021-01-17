New Delhi: Cold weather conditions have swept across the northern, north-central and northeastern belt as cities face the brunt of an undying “cold wave”. Delhi on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 5.7 degrees Celsius, Safdarjung Observatory of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded this morning. Also Read - Delhi Weather Today: Chilly Winds Bring Cold Conditions, Mercury Drops to 3.6 Degrees Celsius

Meanwhile, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana witnessed dense fog through the day. However, the weather department said it is likely to rise over the next two days due to a change in the wind direction. Also Read - No Respite From Biting Cold: Temperature to Dip Further Across Delhi-NCR, Orange Alert Issued

Here’s how the weather looked today in cities across North India: Also Read - Cold Wave Returns to North India, Delhi's Minimum Temperature Drops to 7 Degrees Celsius

Delhi

Cold winds dominated the cold winter morning in the national capital with a minimum temperature of 5.7 degrees Celsius. However, an official said the easterly winds blowing in the national capital are not as cold as northwesterly winds coming in from the snow-clad western Himalayas.

As a result, the minimum temperature is likely to rise by a few notches over the next two days. It is expected to rise to 8 degrees Celsius on Monday, the Met department said.

Noida

In neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, cold day to severe cold day conditions prevailed in isolated parts of the state. Mercury in Delhi’s satellite city of Noida dipped to 6 degrees Celsius this morning.

Lucknow

Lucknow recorded a minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius, Varanasi 10.4 degrees Celsius, Allahabad 11.1 degrees Celsius and Gorakhpur 12.3 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Churk in Sonbhadra district was the coldest place in the state with a minimum temperature of 4.6 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Jaipur

Dense fog engulfed parts of Rajasthan as the night temperatures dipped by a few notches. Jaipur recorded a minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius. At the same time, Pilani was the coldest place with 1.4 degrees Celsius followed by Churu which shivered at 1.9 degrees.

Amritsar

Amritsar in Punjab recorded a minimum temperature of 7.3 degrees Celsius. The IMD said that during the past few days, maximum temperatures, too, have been hovering 6-10 notches below normal at most places in Punjab as well as Haryana.

Chandigarh

Chandigarh, the common capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a low of 8.3 degrees Celsius with reduced visibility early in the morning.

Srinagar

Cold wave continued to grip Jammu and Kashmir, taking the lowest temperature this morning to around minus 7.6 degrees Celsius. The mercury has been below normal in the Valley over the past few days.