Weather Today, 28 January 2021: Dense fog engulfed Delhi and its neighbouring areas on Thursday and the visibility dropped to less than 50 meters in several parts of the national capital. The minimum temperature in Delhi as of 7 AM was recorded at 6 degrees Celsius, according to weather.com. As a result, at least 17 trains were running late this morning due to low visibility and other operational reasons, said the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northern Railways.

Notably, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a minimum temperature of 4°C and a maximum temperature of 21°C for today.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Met department said “dry northwesterly winds over plains of North India & adjoining parts of central India are likely to prevail during next 3-4 days”. Under its influence, “dense to very dense fog” will be witnessed in isolated pockets Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana & Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming days.

Similar weather conditions are also very likely over Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya and Tripura during next 2-3 days, over north Madhya Pradesh during next 24 hours and over Odisha during 29th-31st of January, the weather department noted.

A cold wave has gripped the national capital this week. The IMD had on Tuesday recorded a minimum temperature dropping to 2.1 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal.